News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Live

Lancashire GCSE results 2022: Live updates as students across the county get their grades

Thousands of students across Lancashire are set to finally find out their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 24.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Aug 2023, 07:52 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
GCSE Results Day 2023 is here. Image is not from this year.GCSE Results Day 2023 is here. Image is not from this year.
GCSE Results Day 2023 is here. Image is not from this year.

We’re bringing you all the latest GCSE news from across the county as they come in, so take a look below.

You may need to refersh the article in order to see the most recent updates.

GCSE’s LIVE: see the results as they happen across Lancashire

Show new updates
13:06 BST

Pupils and staff celebrate superb GCSE results at AKS Lytham yet again

Jessica Addy, Stan Matthews, Priyanka Rajan, Jay Bowman, Alfie Turner, Carly Wilde, Anya Kiely, Toby Curran, Harriet AkersJessica Addy, Stan Matthews, Priyanka Rajan, Jay Bowman, Alfie Turner, Carly Wilde, Anya Kiely, Toby Curran, Harriet Akers
Jessica Addy, Stan Matthews, Priyanka Rajan, Jay Bowman, Alfie Turner, Carly Wilde, Anya Kiely, Toby Curran, Harriet Akers

AKS Lytham say their tradition of superb academic outcomes has continued this year.

Headmaster David Harrow said he is ”delighted” with the results, especially in the light of “the disruption that affected students across the country” over the past few years.

Read more: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/education/aks-lytham-pupils-and-staff-celebrate-superb-gcse-results-at-aks-lytham-yet-again-4267404

12:38 BST

Resilient students continue PGHS track record of academic success

Amy Merry, Amber Renee and and Emily SingletonAmy Merry, Amber Renee and and Emily Singleton
Amy Merry, Amber Renee and and Emily Singleton

Although national pass rates for the top grades are down this year, PGHS students have set a new school record for the number of grades achieved at 7-9, with 40.8% of all grades were 7 or above, including 132 Grade 9s.

Full story and pics: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/penwortham-girls-high-school-gcses-resilient-students-continue-pghss-track-record-of-academic-success-4267311

12:06 BSTUpdated 12:15 BST

Head is "incredibly proud" of Saint Aidan's GCSE Results

Carlota Pascual-SimpsonCarlota Pascual-Simpson
Carlota Pascual-Simpson

Staff and students at Saint Aidan’s Church of England High School in Preesall are celebrating their successful set of GCSE results.

Pictured is the school’s top performing student, Carlota Pascual-Simpson, who recorded 9 Grade 9s and 3 Grade 8s.

Read more: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/education/saint-aidans-church-of-england-high-school-4267209

11:58 BST

Lostock Hall Academy celebrates a successful GCSE results day

GCSE results day at Lostock Hall AcademyGCSE results day at Lostock Hall Academy
GCSE results day at Lostock Hall Academy

The school has congratulated its pupils who, despite challenges over the last few years, have been successful in achieving results to be proud of.

Read more and see the full picture gallery: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/lostock-hall-academy-11-photos-from-their-successful-2023-gcse-results-day-4267170

11:33 BSTUpdated 11:33 BST

St George’s School in Blackpool receive another set of “fantastic” results

GCSE Results Day at St George’s School, BlackpoolGCSE Results Day at St George’s School, Blackpool
GCSE Results Day at St George’s School, Blackpool

St George’s says it has once again upheld its reputation as a centre of academic excellence following the publication of GCSE results today (Thursday, August 24.)

Read more and see the full picture gallery here: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/education/st-georges-school-in-blackpool-celebrates-yet-another-year-of-fantastic-gcse-results-4267121

09:47 BST

Where students can get free food to celebrate!

Jonathan Borba on UnsplashJonathan Borba on Unsplash
Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Numerous food chains and restaurants are offering free meals for GCSE Results students today, including firm favourites like Nando’s.

Full story: https://www.lep.co.uk/read-this/gcse-results-day-2023-where-students-get-free-food-to-celebrate-including-nandos-tgi-fridays-4265199

09:41 BSTUpdated 11:31 BST

Penwortham Priory Academy celebrate strong set of grades

Penwortham Priory Academy on Crow Hills RoadPenwortham Priory Academy on Crow Hills Road
Penwortham Priory Academy on Crow Hills Road

Penwortham Priory say that although GCSE grades have dropped nationally, and this year’s cohort were in Year 8 when the pandmic sit, they are pleased to announce another strong set of academic outcomes.

Read more about their grades, and what the head had to say, here: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/penwortham-priory-academy-continues-strong-gcse-results-as-national-levels-drop-4266884

09:04 BST

Holy Cross say they are “delighted” with their GCSE results

Holy Cross Catholic High School pupilsHoly Cross Catholic High School pupils
Holy Cross Catholic High School pupils

Holy Cross Catholic High School Headteacher Ivan Gaughan said: “We are delighted with out results which reflect the hard work, resilience and determination of our pupils and the dedication and skills of our staff. As ever there are some tremendous individual results and over a fifth of our pupils achieved grade 9s. I am very proud of all our pupils and wish them every success in the next stages of their education.”

08:29 BST

Hutton Grammar School say they are celebrating an “excellent” set of results

Hutton Church of England Grammar SchoolHutton Church of England Grammar School
Hutton Church of England Grammar School

One fifth of grades awarded to Hutton CofE Grammar School pupils were the impressive 7-9 grades, whilst 80% of pupils received the important 4-9 grade in Maths and English.

Read more from the school here: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/hutton-cofe-grammar-school-celebrate-excellent-gcse-results-with-progress-across-the-year-group-4266708

08:07 BSTUpdated 08:07 BST

The government offers their congratulations to students too.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said:  “Congratulations to everyone receiving their results. This cohort have shown tremendous resilience in recent years and should be proud of all the work they’ve done to reach this milestone.

“Grading is returning to normal which means a pupil who would have achieved a grade 4 before the pandemic, is just as likely to achieve that this year.

“Students now have more options to choose from than ever before - such as our high-quality T Levels, including legal and agriculture starting from this September. They can also take A levels or earn and learn on a wide range of apprenticeships, from journalism to accountancy.

“Whichever path students decide to take, they can have confidence it will set them up for a successful career. I wish everyone the very best as they move onto their next chapter”.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireGCSE