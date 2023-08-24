Lancashire GCSE results 2022: Live updates as students across the county get their grades
Pupils and staff celebrate superb GCSE results at AKS Lytham yet again
AKS Lytham say their tradition of superb academic outcomes has continued this year.
Headmaster David Harrow said he is ”delighted” with the results, especially in the light of “the disruption that affected students across the country” over the past few years.
Resilient students continue PGHS track record of academic success
Although national pass rates for the top grades are down this year, PGHS students have set a new school record for the number of grades achieved at 7-9, with 40.8% of all grades were 7 or above, including 132 Grade 9s.
Head is "incredibly proud" of Saint Aidan's GCSE Results
Staff and students at Saint Aidan’s Church of England High School in Preesall are celebrating their successful set of GCSE results.
Pictured is the school’s top performing student, Carlota Pascual-Simpson, who recorded 9 Grade 9s and 3 Grade 8s.
Lostock Hall Academy celebrates a successful GCSE results day
The school has congratulated its pupils who, despite challenges over the last few years, have been successful in achieving results to be proud of.
St George’s School in Blackpool receive another set of “fantastic” results
St George’s says it has once again upheld its reputation as a centre of academic excellence following the publication of GCSE results today (Thursday, August 24.)
Where students can get free food to celebrate!
Numerous food chains and restaurants are offering free meals for GCSE Results students today, including firm favourites like Nando’s.
Penwortham Priory Academy celebrate strong set of grades
Penwortham Priory say that although GCSE grades have dropped nationally, and this year’s cohort were in Year 8 when the pandmic sit, they are pleased to announce another strong set of academic outcomes.
Holy Cross say they are “delighted” with their GCSE results
Holy Cross Catholic High School Headteacher Ivan Gaughan said: “We are delighted with out results which reflect the hard work, resilience and determination of our pupils and the dedication and skills of our staff. As ever there are some tremendous individual results and over a fifth of our pupils achieved grade 9s. I am very proud of all our pupils and wish them every success in the next stages of their education.”
Hutton Grammar School say they are celebrating an “excellent” set of results
One fifth of grades awarded to Hutton CofE Grammar School pupils were the impressive 7-9 grades, whilst 80% of pupils received the important 4-9 grade in Maths and English.
The government offers their congratulations to students too.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Congratulations to everyone receiving their results. This cohort have shown tremendous resilience in recent years and should be proud of all the work they’ve done to reach this milestone.
“Grading is returning to normal which means a pupil who would have achieved a grade 4 before the pandemic, is just as likely to achieve that this year.
“Students now have more options to choose from than ever before - such as our high-quality T Levels, including legal and agriculture starting from this September. They can also take A levels or earn and learn on a wide range of apprenticeships, from journalism to accountancy.
“Whichever path students decide to take, they can have confidence it will set them up for a successful career. I wish everyone the very best as they move onto their next chapter”.