The United Kingdom has faced its largest ever outbreak of avian influenza, with over 200 cases confirmed since late October 2021.

Blackpool Council on Tuesday (November 1) subsequently announced the lake at Stanley Park would be cordoned off “due to Avian Influenza biosecurity measures. We will continue to monitor the birds on the lake and ensure they are fed,” a spokesman added.

“The park will remain open for everyone to enjoy but please respect the cordon and do not go near the edge of the lake. It is very important that people DO NOT pick up any sick or dead birds they may come across to avoid spreading the virus, which can affect humans in rare cases.”

But two hours after the announcement, a photographer from the Blackpool Gazette reported there was still no cordon in place. Pictures and video from the scene also showed visitors were continuing to feed the birds by the edge of the lake. A council spokesman told the Gazette the cordon would be put up some time this afternoon.

The news came after farmers warned about the potential impact on the supply of turkeys this Christmas due to the outbreak of bird flu. They reportedly described the current situation as “unbelievably bad” and “the foot and mouth of the poultry industry”. From November 7, birdkeepers in England will be legally required to house their poultry indoors in a bid to tackle the spread of avian influenza. The move is an extension of measures already in force from early October. The national risk of bird flu in wild birds has increased and is now considered to be very high.

Mark Gorton, managing director of Traditional Norfolk Poultry, said if the situation continues there could be “severe shortages” this festive season.

Mr Gorton told The Independent: “It’s been unbelievably bad. It’s off the scale – worse than anything we’ve seen before.

“There will be a big impact on the Christmas market. It’s going to be quite bad. If it carries on the way it is, we’re going to be seeing severe shortages.”

The UK produces nearly a billion birds a year for eating as meat .

Despite the culling of nearly 3.5 million birds, food supplies should not be significantly affected, UK chief veterinary officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said previously.

