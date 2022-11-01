Lancashire braces for 'very strong winds’ of up to 65mph as Met Office extends yellow weather warning

A spell of very strong winds is predicted to affect Lancashire on Wednesday (November 2), with gusts of up to 65 mph expected.

It will be in place from 7am to 8pm.

Gusts of 55-65mph are expected, especially in exposed coastal locations, with some sudden strong gusts of wind possible.

Forecasters also warned there could be short term loss of power, as well as delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “A spell of very strong southerly or southwesterly winds will affect some western coastal areas during Wednesday.

“Some further heavy rain is also likely during Wednesday, especially across parts of south west Scotland, Cumbria and west Wales.”

What should I expect?

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

What is a yellow weather warning?

Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations.

The Met Office website says that ‘many people’ may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected.