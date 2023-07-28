News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Man in critical condition after being knocked down in Blackpool
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell

Avian flu confirmed as reason for dead sea birds

Dead sea birds which washed up on beaches in Blackpool had been suffering from avian flu, tests have confirmed.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

Dozens of dead birds were found on the tideline on July 4 including Cormorants, Sea Gulls and Common Murre. There were also reports of dead birds on beaches near Todmorden Road in neighbouring St Annes.

Read More
DEFRA issue public advice as they investigate dozens of dead birds washed up on ...

A sample of birds removed by Blackpool Council was sent to DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) for tests which confirmed avian flu.

Avian flu has affected some sea birds on the Fylde coastAvian flu has affected some sea birds on the Fylde coast
Avian flu has affected some sea birds on the Fylde coast
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However the numbers found washed up on Blackpool beaches have now declined, with none washed up in the 10 days or so up to Friday July 28.

But people are still being warned not to touch dead birds if they find them.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “Across the country there is a strain of avian influenza affecting wild birds, in particular sea birds.

“Unfortunately in recent weeks a number of dead birds that have washed up along our coastline have tested positive.

Dead birds were found washed up on the beach at the beginning of JulyDead birds were found washed up on the beach at the beginning of July
Dead birds were found washed up on the beach at the beginning of July
Hide Ad

“The UK Health Security Agency advises that the risk to the public’s health from the virus strains currently circulating in the UK is very low.

Hide Ad

“However we would advise you not to touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find.”

In recent weeks dead sea birds have also been reported washed up on beaches on the Sefton Coast, at Stonehaven Beach in Aberdeenshire, on the Isle of Man and along the south Pembrokeshire coast.

The RSPB is currently carrying out sea bird population counts across the UK to see how badly colonies have been affected.

Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool CouncilSt AnnesDEFRA