Are dogs allowed on the beach? These are the rules for beaches in Blackpool, Cleveleys, St Annes and Fleetwood

But there are strict rules for walkers who want to bring their four-legged companion with them.

From restrictions at certain times of the year to the sections of coastline where dogs are welcome all year round, these are the rules for all the beaches in the Fylde coast:

What are the beach exclusion periods for dog walkers in Blackpool?

Blackpool Council don't allow dogs to be exercised on the beach between North Pier and the Mirror Ball opposite the Solaris Centre between May 1 and September 30 each year.

However, dogs are welcome all-year-round along the beach either side of the exclusion zone.

The two areas where dogs can be exercised throughout the year are along the south section of the beach between the Mirror Ball and Squires Gate and further north between North Pier and Anchorsholme.

Owners are also advised to keep dogs on a lead, only to be unleashed if the owner has full control and a reliable recall.

The dog walking exclusion zone in St Annes.

Dogs must also be kept on a lead at all times along the Promenade between North and South Piers and where there is no barrier between roads and tram tracks.

Does St Annes beach also have an exclusion period for dogs?

St Annes beach carries a similar exclusion period as Blackpool during the summer months, with dogs banned on the amenity beach between Good Friday and September 30 each year.

Dog walkers also need to be aware that there is a seasonal dogs-on-leads restriction for the Promenade and Promenade Gardens between Fairlawns and North Promenade car parks for the same period.

However, owners can freely exercise their dogs without any restrictions along the beach stretching towards Squires Gate one way and Lytham Quays in the other direction.

Where can I take my dog in Cleveleys and Fleetwood?

In Cleveleys dogs are not allowed between Café Cove and the boundary with Blackpool, while in Fleetwood there are restrictions along Marine beach.

As in Blackpool, these restrictions are only in force between May 1 and September 30 each year.

In Cleveleys, dog walkers are free to take their pets on the beach from Rossall to The Venue and the stepped sea defences.

Dog walkers in Fleetwood are free to exercise their pets from the Ferry and RNLI to the former Fleetwood Pier site and from the Kite Club to Rossall Beach at Cleveleys.

Why are dogs banned from beaches?

Areas classed as a bathing beach are regularly tested to ensure the quality of the sea water, with samples taken at regular intervals throughout the season.

Dogs are banned from these stretched of beach as dog waste can cause the sea water to become polluted and fail bathing water tests.

Can you be fined for breaking dog exclusion rules?