8 dog friendly places to eat and drink in Blackpool

Britain is a nation of dog lovers and during lockdown many of us have become inseparable from our faithful friends.

So, when you are out and about around Blackpool, knowing where you and your companion will be welcome is a must.

Whether it's a quick brew or pint, or bite to eat, these are the pubs, restaurants, café and bars in Blackpool that will welcome you and your four-legged companion.

If you fancy travelling further afield, here are the top ten dog-friendly places to eat across Lancashire, according to Trip Advisor.

1. Albert's Ale Micropub Albert's Ale Micropub in Albert Road welcome well behaved dog into the bar, but not into the hotel or restaurant. For more details call 01253 292827

2. Dahlia's Kitchen Licensed Restaurant and Coffee Shop Whether you are grabbing a morning coffee or an afternoon tea, you can take your pooch with you to Dahlia's Kitchen in Cropper Road. For more information call 0333 050 7730.

3. Café Chicco On The Green Situated in grounds of Solaris, South Shore, visitors can dine with their dogs at Café Chicco.

4. Café Chicco On The Prom Café Chicco, close to Madame Tussauds along Blackpool Promenade, also welcomes dogs inside and out to the doggy café.