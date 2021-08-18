8 dog friendly places to eat and drink in Blackpool

Britain is a nation of dog lovers and during lockdown many of us have become inseparable from our faithful friends.
So, when you are out and about around Blackpool, knowing where you and your companion will be welcome is a must.
Whether it's a quick brew or pint, or bite to eat, these are the pubs, restaurants, café and bars in Blackpool that will welcome you and your four-legged companion.
If you fancy travelling further afield, here are the top ten dog-friendly places to eat across Lancashire, according to Trip Advisor.
Have we missed anywhere? Email [email protected]
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more