Emergency services tackle two fires at domestic properties in Thornton
Fires broke out at two domestic properties in Thornton.
Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended a domestic property fire in Waring Drive at around 9.05am on Monday (October 31).
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
Crews were in attendance for 40 minutes.
Most Popular
At 1.40pm, two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended a fire in Linden Avenue.
Firefighters used one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the flames.
Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.
What do I do if a fire breaks out in my home?
Last year, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service rescued 122 people from fires in Lancashire.
If you have a fire at home you should:
- Try not to panic.
- Do not stop to collect any valuables or possessions.
- Get out, stay out, call 999 and do not attempt to tackle the fire.
- If possible, close the door to the room where the fire is located and close all doors behind you as you leave.
- Before opening a closed door, touch it with the back of your hand; do not open it if it feels warm – the fire will be on the other side
What if I am unable to escape?
- Attempt to dial 999 – give the operator your address and tell them you are trapped.
- Put something at the bottom of the door to stop smoke entering your room.
- If the room is filling with smoke, stay near the floor as that is where the clean air is.
- Move to the window and open it
- Put something out of the window to let the fire crew know where you are and shout for help.