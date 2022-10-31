Emergency services tackle two fires at domestic properties in Thornton

Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended a domestic property fire in Waring Drive at around 9.05am on Monday (October 31).

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Crews were in attendance for 40 minutes.

At 1.40pm, two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended a fire in Linden Avenue.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the flames.

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.

What do I do if a fire breaks out in my home?

Last year, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service rescued 122 people from fires in Lancashire.

If you have a fire at home you should:

- Try not to panic.

- Do not stop to collect any valuables or possessions.

- Get out, stay out, call 999 and do not attempt to tackle the fire.

- If possible, close the door to the room where the fire is located and close all doors behind you as you leave.

- Before opening a closed door, touch it with the back of your hand; do not open it if it feels warm – the fire will be on the other side

What if I am unable to escape?

- Attempt to dial 999 – give the operator your address and tell them you are trapped.

- Put something at the bottom of the door to stop smoke entering your room.

- If the room is filling with smoke, stay near the floor as that is where the clean air is.

- Move to the window and open it