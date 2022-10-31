Emergency services tackle chip pan fire at domestic property in Fleetwood
A chip pan caught fire at a domestic property in Fleetwood.
Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham were called to the incident in Radcliffe Road at around 12.40pm on Sunday (October 30).
The fire involved a chip pan in the kitchen of the property.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.
Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.
How to use a chip pan safely:
- If smoke begins to appear, the oil is too hot. Immediately turn of the heat and allow the oil to cool before adding anything to it
- When adding oil or fat to the pan, only fill the pan up to one-third full
- Never leave the pan unattended when the heat is turned on. Ensure you always keep children away
- Dry the food that is going to be added to the fat or oil to stop it from spitting or bubbling over
- If you are feeling unwell, drinking alcohol or taking drugs never try and use a deep fat fryer
Actions to take if chip pan fire occurs:
- Do not panic
- Turn off the heat under the pan, only if it is safe to do so. Allow the pan and oil to completely cool – for at least half an hour
- Do not move or remove the pan from the hob
- Never throw water onto the fire! This will make the oil explode over everything around the pan
- Don not attempt to tackle the fire – vacate the area, close the door, get everyone out of the property and call 999