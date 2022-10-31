Emergency services tackle chip pan fire at domestic property in Fleetwood

Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham were called to the incident in Radcliffe Road at around 12.40pm on Sunday (October 30).

The fire involved a chip pan in the kitchen of the property.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

A chip pan caught fire at a domestic property in Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.

How to use a chip pan safely:

- If smoke begins to appear, the oil is too hot. Immediately turn of the heat and allow the oil to cool before adding anything to it

Advertisement Hide Ad

- When adding oil or fat to the pan, only fill the pan up to one-third full

- Never leave the pan unattended when the heat is turned on. Ensure you always keep children away

- Dry the food that is going to be added to the fat or oil to stop it from spitting or bubbling over

- If you are feeling unwell, drinking alcohol or taking drugs never try and use a deep fat fryer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actions to take if chip pan fire occurs:

- Do not panic

- Turn off the heat under the pan, only if it is safe to do so. Allow the pan and oil to completely cool – for at least half an hour

- Do not move or remove the pan from the hob

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Never throw water onto the fire! This will make the oil explode over everything around the pan