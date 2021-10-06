Emergency services stand down from North Pier sea search after reports of man in water

A major search of the sea surrounding North Pier was stood down this morning (October 6).

RNLI Blackpool were paged to reports of a person in the water near North Pier at around 9.55pm last night (October 5).

Crews from Lytham, Knott End and Fleetwood coastguard launched all-weather lifeboats and carried out a "prolonged search" of the sea.

Blackpool volunteers also searched the promenade and shoreline on foot with the help of the coastguard helicopter.

But crews were stood down this morning (October 6), after lifeboat, RNLI and coastguard teams did not find anything of concern.

A spokesman for Fleetwood coastguard said: "Coastguard operations were stopped around mid-morning today.

"All we could really do was throw everything at it and completely saturate the area, which we did, but nothing was found."