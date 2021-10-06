RNLI Blackpool were paged to reports of a person in the water near North Pier at around 9.55pm last night (October 5).

Crews from Lytham and Fleetwood coastguard both launched all-weather lifeboats and carried out a "prolonged search".

Blackpool volunteers also searched the promenade and shoreline on foot with the aid of the coastguard helicopter.

The search was ongoing this morning (October 6) alongside officers from Lancashire police.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.