Major search ongoing in sea around Blackpool's North Pier following reports of person in water
A search has been ongoing in the sea around North Pier after a member of the public spotted a person in the water.
RNLI Blackpool were paged to reports of a person in the water near North Pier at around 9.55pm last night (October 5).
Crews from Lytham and Fleetwood coastguard both launched all-weather lifeboats and carried out a "prolonged search".
Blackpool volunteers also searched the promenade and shoreline on foot with the aid of the coastguard helicopter.
The search was ongoing this morning (October 6) alongside officers from Lancashire police.
Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.