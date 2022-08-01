Emergency Services called to reports of a man in the water at Central Pier in Blackpool last night

Earlier today, we reported how one Blackpool man was rescued from the sea at 1 am, and now the Gazette has learnt a second man entered the water at Central Pier a few hours before.

Calls reportedly came in from 10:30 pm last night to the Lytham St Annes, Knott End and Fleetwood coastguard rescue teams, along with Blackpool RNLI lifeboat, North West Ambulance and Lancashire Police.

The coastguard has confirmed that the man had self recovered by the time of their arrival, and was met by coastguard rescue teams before being passed into the care of the ambulance crew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services received reports of a man in the water at Central Pier last night. Picture: Dave Nelson

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 23.04, reports of a male in the water, but was confirmed to be out of the water during call. We did go to scene but didn’t take the individual to hospital.”

Blackpool RNLI confirmed they had received a call but did not launch.