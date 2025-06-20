Lifeboat crews were called into action after the men, aged in their 20s, were cut off by the tide while enjoying a barbecue on the Kings Scar sandbank off the coast of Fleetwood on Thursday evening (June 19) | RNLI

A sea rescue was launched after a group of revellers found themselves stranded on a dangerous sandbank while enjoying a barbecue 1.6 miles offshore.

The sea rescue was called into action after the men, aged in their 20s, were cut off by the tide on the Kings Scar sandbank, 1.6 miles off the coast of Fleetwood.

The RNLI launched two of its rescue craft and made their way to the scene around 7.30pm last night (Thursday,June 19). Asked how they had reached the sandbank, the men explained they’d been “ferried back and forth from shore by a friend with a rigid inflatable boat”.

Rescue volunteers brought the group safely back to shore and they were then given a safety briefing by members of HM Coastguard who explained the risks of the shifting sandbanks and riptides.

Andrew Wilson, duty Launch Authority at RNLI Fleetwood, said: "The tides in Morecambe Bay can be strong and unpredictable, and it’s fortunate that we were called to help.

“The riptide that developed during the rescue could have brought this story to a very different end had we not intervened when we did.”

"While Kings Scar may look like a tempting spot for a barbecue, we’d recommend staying on the beach."

“Don't become a casualty!”

The RNLI said if you are heading to the coast this weekend, remember the below safety points:

Check the tide times and weather before heading out.

Check the local beach warning signs that point out specific dangers at each location, and ask for local advice.

Always tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return.

Always carry a means of calling for help.

If you see someone in trouble,

Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Don't risk becoming a casualty yourself.

Remember The sandbanks around the Fleetwood area can be dangerous and begin to cover with the incoming tide approximately 3 hours before it reaches its high point, cutting off raised areas with little to no warning, the tide can come in behind you without you being aware that it is coming in. If you are unsure of when the tide comes in or which direction the tide comes in from, please do not walk out on the sands.