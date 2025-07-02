A man who died after falling from a pier in Blackpool has been identified and police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The man was pronounced dead on the beach after falling from North Pier at around 7.15pm on Friday (June 27).

Lancashire Police have not said whether the death was a tragic accident or a mental health incident. The force said a file will be prepared for HM Coroner to investigate the circumstances of his death.

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “We’ve identified the man, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

Emergency services were called to the scene, close to The Wedding Chapel on the seafront at around 1pm on Saturday. | The Blackpool Lads

Second death in a week

It was sadly the second death near North Pier in just seven days. The previous Saturday (June 21), a man in his 40s was found dead inside the public toilets on the Promenade, close to the Wedding Chapel.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, said police.

Need to talk?

For confidential support, you can reach out to Samaritans around the clock 365 days a year.

You can call them for free at any time of the day on 116 123.

Visit the Samaritans website for more help and information.