A man was found dead inside a public toilets on Blackpool Promenade at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene, close to The Wedding Chapel on the seafront at around 1pm on Saturday.

Police at the scene near North Pier on Blackpool Promenade on Saturday afternoon (June 21) | The Blackpool Lads

Paramedics found a man in his 40s unresponsive and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Police taped off the stretch of Prom while the man’s body was recovered.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM coroner for examination.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 1pm on Saturday following a report of a sudden death on The Promenade in Blackpool.

“Officers attended and sadly a man in his 40s was confirmed deceased.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”