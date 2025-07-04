Blackpool RNLI volunteers and Coastguard helicopter called to midnight sea rescue near North Pier

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:29 BST
Emergency services and the coastguard helicopter responded to another mental health incident near North Pier last night.

RNLI crews and Coastguard joined police and ambulance crews at the scene shortly before midnight.

Lancashire Police said it was in response to a concern for welfare report and a woman was located and taken to a place of safety.

Blackpool lifeboat volunteers were called out three times to rescue people from the sea on Wednesday (July 2)placeholder image
Blackpool lifeboat volunteers were called out three times to rescue people from the sea on Wednesday (July 2) | RNLI Blackpool

The Coastguard helicopter was also deployed to help with the search and was spotted hovering around the coast until its crew were stood around 1am.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “It was a concern for welfare call. A woman was taken to a place of safety.”

It’s been a busy week for lifeboat volunteers who responded to three call-outs on Wednesday. You can read more about those incidents in our report here.

