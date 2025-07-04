Blackpool RNLI volunteers and Coastguard helicopter called to midnight sea rescue near North Pier
RNLI crews and Coastguard joined police and ambulance crews at the scene shortly before midnight.
Lancashire Police said it was in response to a concern for welfare report and a woman was located and taken to a place of safety.
The Coastguard helicopter was also deployed to help with the search and was spotted hovering around the coast until its crew were stood around 1am.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “It was a concern for welfare call. A woman was taken to a place of safety.”
It’s been a busy week for lifeboat volunteers who responded to three call-outs on Wednesday. You can read more about those incidents in our report here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.