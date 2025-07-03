It was a busy 24 hours for Blackpool’s volunteer lifeboat crews who rescued four people from the sea yesterday.

The RNLI responded to three separate call-outs on Wednesday, as crews rescued people from the water around North Pier and Central Beach,

The first came at 3.16am, with three persons reported in the sea north of North Pier.

Volunteer crews responded and prepared to launch a D-class lifeboat, but two of the people in the sea were recovered with life rings thrown by police officers. The third made it to shore and the RNLI volunteers were stood down.

The next page came at 11.31pm, with RNLI volunteer crews being called to assist with a concern for the safety of a person in the sea, again near North Pier.

D-class Phyllis Rowan was launched with a person recovered on the beach and handed into the care of HM Coastguard and North West Ambulance Service.

This was immediately followed by a separate call-out to Central Beach where there was concern for another person at the waters edge.

The volunteer crew of Phyllis Rowan rushed to the scene, recovering the casualty and returning them to the lifeboat station where they were handed into the care of ambulance crews.

Steve Fitzgerald, Blackpool RNLI chair and press officer said: "These callouts have come over the past 48 hours at all times of the day and night and give us a challenge in having sufficient lifeboat crew and launch crew.

“I'm forever grateful to all our volunteers who leave their families and work to make this happen at fast pace.

“The Wednesday evening callouts came after the regular training evening, and we appreciate the commitment our Blackpool RNLI volunteers give, with the support they receive.”

Two deaths in a week

A man who died after falling from a pier in Blackpool has been identified and police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

It was sadly the second death near North Pier in just seven days. The previous Saturday (June 21), a man in his 40s was found dead inside the public toilets on the Promenade, close to the Wedding Chapel.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, said police.