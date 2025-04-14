Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire broke out at a fish and chips restaurant on St Annes seafront yesterday.

Fire crews were called to The View on the Promenade after a blaze inside the restaurant shortly before 8am on Sunday.

Pictures and video from the scene show firefighters equipped with hose reel jets amid clouds of thick black smoke. Crews remained on the scene for around seven hours.

The scene of the fire at The View fish and chips restaurant on the Promenade in St Annes on Sunday afternoon (April 13) | Jeff Pennington

No injuries were reported.

A fire service spokesperson said: At 7.54am, four fire engines from St Annes, Blackpool and South Shore attended a commercial building fire measuring approximately 15 metres x 4 metres, on South Promenade, St Annes.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets, one positive pressure ventilation unit, two thermal imaging cameras, small tools and breathing apparatus units.

“Crews were in attendance for approximately seven hours.”

The venue suffered a catastrophic fire in May 2022, just 12 months after opening in March 2021. It was closed for a long time due to the damage.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.