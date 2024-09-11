Emergency services close major Blackpool road to combat Central Drive house fire
Segments of St. Anne’s Road and Central Drive in Blackpool have been closed by emergency services this afternoon after a house fire broke out.
A number of emergency vehicles including a fire engine and police vans were pictured at the scene, with emergency services confirming that two fire engines from South Shore and Blackpool were called to a fire involving a house on Central Drive, Blackpool.
Authorities said that firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire and that no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with drivers advised to take the road closure into account when planning their journey.
