Emergency services close major Blackpool road to combat Central Drive house fire

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 15:31 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A major road in Blackpool has been closed by emergency services as they investigate the cause of a house fire.

Segments of St. Anne’s Road and Central Drive in Blackpool have been closed by emergency services this afternoon after a house fire broke out.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of emergency vehicles including a fire engine and police vans were pictured at the scene, with emergency services confirming that two fire engines from South Shore and Blackpool were called to a fire involving a house on Central Drive, Blackpool.

Dan Mark

Get the latest news straight to your inbox for free

Authorities said that firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire and that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with drivers advised to take the road closure into account when planning their journey.

Related topics:PoliceBlackpoolEmergency responseEmergency serviceLancashireFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice