Emergency services close major Blackpool road amid reports of fire
A major road in Blackpool has been closed by emergency services.
St. Anne’s Road in Blackpool has been closed by emergency services this afternoon, with eye-witnesses reporting that a fire has broken out.
A number of emergency vehicles including a fire engine and police vans, have been seen at the scene, with drivers advised to take the road closure into account when planning their journey.
More news to follow...
