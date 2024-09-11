Emergency services close major Blackpool road amid reports of fire

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 14:43 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST

A major road in Blackpool has been closed by emergency services.

St. Anne’s Road in Blackpool has been closed by emergency services this afternoon, with eye-witnesses reporting that a fire has broken out.

A number of emergency vehicles including a fire engine and police vans, have been seen at the scene, with drivers advised to take the road closure into account when planning their journey.

More news to follow...

