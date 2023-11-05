Eight fire engines rush to Jubilee Gardens car park in Cleveleys after ‘number of JCBs’ go up in flames
Eight fire engines were called to a large vehicle fire on Jubilee Drive at around 7.30pm on Sunday (November 5).
The incident reportedly involved a number of JCBs that had gone up in flames, according to eyewitness reports.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and a ground monitor to extinguish the flames.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: “The aerial drone team are also in attendance, please do not fly drones nearby as you will obstruct emergency operations.”
Footage from the scene shows police diverting traffic away from the scene as large plumes of black smoke billow into the sky.
Residents affected by the smoke were urged to close their windows and doors.
People were also asked to avoid the area while firefighters worked at the scene.
Jubilee Gardens car park was closed on October 2 to accommodate the Cleveleys sea defence works.
It was expected that the car park would be closed until Easter 2024.
A spokesperson for Wyre Council said at the time: “The works are part of Wyre’s ongoing beach management scheme which is a large-scale project to help protect over 11,000 homes and businesses from flooding.”