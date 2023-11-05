A “number of JCBs” went up in flames in a car park in Cleveleys, sending a large plume of black smoke billowing over the town.

Eight fire engines were called to a large vehicle fire on Jubilee Drive at around 7.30pm on Sunday (November 5).

The incident reportedly involved a number of JCBs that had gone up in flames, according to eyewitness reports.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and a ground monitor to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: “The aerial drone team are also in attendance, please do not fly drones nearby as you will obstruct emergency operations.”

Footage from the scene shows police diverting traffic away from the scene as large plumes of black smoke billow into the sky.

Residents affected by the smoke were urged to close their windows and doors.

People were also asked to avoid the area while firefighters worked at the scene.

It was expected that the car park would be closed until Easter 2024.