Cleveleys car park Jubilee Gardens to close for sea defence works
Jubilee Gardens car park in North Promenade will close on Monday (October 2) and will remain shut until Easter next year (Good Friday, March 29).
The 111-space car park near Cleveleys seafront is popular with both visitors and residents. All day parking costs just £3.50, or £1 for an hour and £2 for three hours.
A Wyre Council spokesperson for said: “Please be aware that from October 2, Jubilee Gardens car park will be closed to the public to accommodate the Cleveleys sea defence works.
"The works are part of Wyre's ongoing beach management scheme which is a large scale project to help protect over 11,000 homes and businesses from flooding.
"It is expected that the car park will be closed until Easter 2024.
"Until March 29, 2024 Wyre Resident Parking Permit holders may park on the North Promenade short stay car park for up to two hours.
"Permits must be set to the time of arrival and clearly displayed. Parking is for a maximum of two hours and cannot be extended with a pay and display ticket in addition to using the permit.”