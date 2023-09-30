A car park will close for six months while works take place on sea defences in Cleveleys.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jubilee Gardens car park in North Promenade will close on Monday (October 2) and will remain shut until Easter next year (Good Friday, March 29).

The 111-space car park near Cleveleys seafront is popular with both visitors and residents. All day parking costs just £3.50, or £1 for an hour and £2 for three hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Wyre Council spokesperson for said: “Please be aware that from October 2, Jubilee Gardens car park will be closed to the public to accommodate the Cleveleys sea defence works.

Jubilee Gardens car park in North Promenade, Cleveleys will be closed to the public from Monday, October 2 for sea defence works

"The works are part of Wyre's ongoing beach management scheme which is a large scale project to help protect over 11,000 homes and businesses from flooding.

"It is expected that the car park will be closed until Easter 2024.

"Until March 29, 2024 Wyre Resident Parking Permit holders may park on the North Promenade short stay car park for up to two hours.