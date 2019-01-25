Fylde, Wyre and Lytham St Annes LEA secondary schools' league table 2019 revealed

Following yesterday's publication of results for Blackpool's secondary schools here are the results for Fylde, Wyre and Lytham St Annes in alphabetical order. GCSEs are now marked Grade 9 to 1, with 9 replacing the old A*. So grades 9-4 are equivalent to the old grades A-C. The Department of Education is grading schools by 'Progress 8' - which measures the progress of pupils across a selected set of 8 subjects from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school. The higher the score the better. Click here for more information on how schools are ranked on their Progress 8 scores'

1. Baines School Highcross Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8BE | Number of pupils: 880 | Progress 8 measure: -0.39 | Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 72%. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Hodgson Academy Moorland Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7EU | Number of pupils: 1124 | Progress 8 measure: -0.13 | Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 77%. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School Cartgate, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0NP | Number of pupils: 794 | Progress 8 measure: 0.1 | Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 74%. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form Centre Royal Avenue, Preston, PR4 2ST | Number of pupils: 1143 | Progress 8 measure: -0.61 | Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 56%. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more