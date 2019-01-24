Blackpool LEA secondary schools' league table 2019 revealed

The government has published its annual school league tables for secondary schools today.

Here are the results for schools in Blackpool, in alphabetical order. GCSEs are now marked Grade 9 to 1, with 9 replacing the old A*. So grades 9-4 are equivalent to the old grades A-C. The Department of Education is grading schools by 'Progress 8' - which measures the progress of pupils across a selected set of 8 subjects from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school. The higher the score the better. Click here for more information on how schools are ranked on their Progress 8 scores'

Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LS, Number of pupils: 607, Progress 8 measure: -0.29, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 40%

1. Blackpool Aspire Academy

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 3JZ, Number of pupils: 968, Progress 8 measure: -0.95, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 55%

2. Highfield Leadership Academy

All Hallows Road, Blackpool, FY2 0AZ, Number of pupils: 1237, Progress 8 measure: -0.87, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 51%

3. Montgomery High School

St Annes Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AR, Number of pupils: 707, Progress 8 measure: -1.03, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 14%

4. South Shore Academy

