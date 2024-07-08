Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a popular new takeaway, which had customers queuing around the building when it opened, explained why he was forced to close suddenly.

The Eat Indian takeaway in Church Street, Blackpool left customers disappointed on Monday when they discovered the new eatery was closed.

But bosses at the chain, which also has branches in Preston, Kendal and Lancaster, confirmed it was a temporary set back due to a ‘burst water tank’.

They added they were hoping to reopen the store late Monday or Tuesday once repairs had been made and damage sorted.

The eatery, which sepcialises in restaurant quality Indian food suitable for heating at home, also offer a wide range of different curries, wraps and Indian snacks.