This is why hit new takeaway Eat Indian in Church Street Blackpool closed suddenly after successful launch
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Eat Indian takeaway in Church Street, Blackpool left customers disappointed on Monday when they discovered the new eatery was closed.
But bosses at the chain, which also has branches in Preston, Kendal and Lancaster, confirmed it was a temporary set back due to a ‘burst water tank’.
They added they were hoping to reopen the store late Monday or Tuesday once repairs had been made and damage sorted.
The eatery, which sepcialises in restaurant quality Indian food suitable for heating at home, also offer a wide range of different curries, wraps and Indian snacks.
The also sell naan-wiches, which are composed of a tandoori naan bread wrap filled with the customer’s choice of curry and either chicken, lamb or veg with salad, garlic and chili sauce as optional extras.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.