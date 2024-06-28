Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Indian takeaway ‘with a difference’ has been inundated with customers since opening this week.

Scores of foodies have been queuing constantly to try the the new Eat Indian takeaway in Church Street.

The shop, which has successful branches in Lancaster, Kendal and Preston, offers home-cooked restaurant quality Indian food suitable for reheating at home.

Customers can buy a large range of starters, curries, rices, naan breads and Indian desserts as well as buying ready to eat food like hot wraps.

Bosses at the new store say the idea behind it is to allow customers to have restaurant quality food at their convenience.

Staff give customers reheating and freezing advice depending on the products they buy.

Mohsin Bux is the manager of Blackpool’s Eat Indian takeaway, he said: “We have a large customer base from Blackpool at our other stores and they have been demanding us, to open a store here. So, we took the plunge and opened a new store in Blackpool.

“We cook everything in house from all authentic family recipes.

“Our Mum and Dad have passed down their recipes and we are using those same recipes.”

Mr and Mrs Muchi - parents of the owners, inspired the business model.

Mr Bux said: “Our father was a wedding chef and our mother used to cook at home and she cooked for a lot of people in the area..”

One customer said: “This is such a great idea.

“I have actually eaten food from the Lancaster branch and I was so pleased to see this pop up on the high street.

“The food is fab. The choice is great. It’s like prepping your favourite restaurant meal from home.

“My favourite is the range of starters. I would definitely recommend the chicken pakoras and chicken pakora naans.”

One of the many popular lunchtime dishes offered by the Eat Indian team is the Naan-wich. Which is a Tandoori baked naan bread is filled with either a Chicken, Lamb or Vegetable Jalfezi, Bhuna, Balti or Rogan josh. The chicken, cost £4.99, the lamb £5.99 and the vegetable £4.99.