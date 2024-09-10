A professional boxer who punched a man so hard he broke his ribs and ruptured his spleen has been jailed for manslaughter.

Mali Wright, 30, originally from Leeds, assaulted Daniel Allsop, 38, on Bethesda Road in Blackpool at 4.30pm on 2 October 2023.

Mr Allsop had walked to Bethesda Road with the intention of buying drugs. However, when he arrived, Wright attacked him, punching him so hard he broke his ribs and ruptured his spleen before chasing him away.

Mali Wright assaulted Daniel Allsop on Bethesda Road | Lancashire Police

A short time later Mr Allsop collapsed in the doorway of a nearby McDonalds restaurant and was taken to hospital. He died two days later as a result of his injuries.

Four days later, on 6 October 2023 Wright was arrested in Blackpool.

Officers searched his car and home and found a large quantity of crack cocaine with an approximate street value of over £2,500 and over £6,800 in cash, along with two phones containing evidence of the sale of heroin and crack cocaine.

As he was being walked through the police station, Wright discarded 24 individual wraps of crack cocaine on the floor.

When he was interviewed by the police under caution, he chose not to answer any questions.

Last month he was found guilty of Mr Allsop’s manslaughter, as well as possessing and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possessing criminal property (cash).

Today he has been jailed for a total of 14 and a half years for all offences.

Laura Walmsley, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Outside the confines and controls of the boxing ring Mali Wright used his fists as weapons to inflict what proved to be fatal injuries. Daniel Allsop had no opportunity to defend himself against such unprovoked and powerful blows.

“We are committed to working with the police to bring to justice those who partake in needless violence and those who seek to exploit and profit from the illegal drugs trade.

“Our thoughts remain with all Mr Allsop’s loved ones, who have been left devastated by his death. We hope that following Wright’s conviction and sentence they can begin to move forward with their lives."