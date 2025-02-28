Driver trapped in M6 car fire near Lancaster airlifted to hospital as police issue major update
The incident occurred between junctions 35 (Carnforth) and 34 (Halton) shortly after 1pm today.
Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene, prompting a full closure of the motorway in both directions.
A spokesman for Great North Air Ambulance Service said: “We can confirm that today at 1.26pm, North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust requested us to assist North West Air Ambulance Charity with a serious incident on the M6 near Carnforth.
“Our pilot, doctor and paramedic arrived in just 21 minutes, and worked alongside fellow emergency services to stabilise the patient before airlifting them to hospital for further treatment."
Delays of over 70 minutes were reported in the area following the closure, with National Highways warning the motorway was “likely to be closed throughout the afternoon”.
All lanes reopened northbound at around 2.40pm, but the southbound carriageway remained blocked.
Police later confirmed the motorway fully reopened at around 4.55pm.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101 quoting log 0647 of 28th February 2025.
