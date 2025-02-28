Live M6 updates after car fire near Lancaster causes 70-minute delays as all traffic stopped
The incident occurred between junctions 35 (Carnforth) and 34 (Halton) at around 1pm today.
The motorway was closed in both directions as emergency services worked at the scene.
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates:
Live updates after fire on M6
Key Events
- M6 closed in both directions between junctions 35 and 34 at around 1pm
- 70-minute delays reported
- All emergency services called to scene
- Northbound carriageway reopens
- Southbound carriageway reopens
Police confirm one person was airlifted to hospital
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called to a report of a fire in a car on the M6, between junctions 34 (Lancaster) and 35 (Carnforth), just after 1pm today.
“The driver of the car has been airlifted to hospital.
“The motorway has since fully reopened.
“Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101 quoting log 0647 of February 28, 2025.”
Traffic slowly returning to normal
Southbound carriageway reopens
National Highways have confirmed the southbound carriageway has fully reopened.
A spokesman said: “This incident is now clear and the M6 in Lancashire is now OPEN southbound between J36 (Kirkby) and J34 (Lancaster).
A 60-minute delay remains on approach to J36 but this should now start to ease.
“Thanks for your patience if you've been held up this afternoon.”
National Highways hope to fully re-open motorway 'within the next hour'
A spokesman for National Highways said: “The M6 remains closed southbound between J36 (Kirkby) and J34 (Lancaster) due to a police-led incident.
“This incident is no longer expected to be protracted, and we're hoping to be able to fully re-open the road within the next hour.
“There's a 60 minute delay on approach.“
'Road is likely to be closed throughout the afternoon'
National Highways have confirmed the “road is likely to be closed throughout the afternoon.”
Northbound carriageway reopens, southbound remains closed
All lanes reopened northbound at around 2.40pm, according to the AA.
The southbound carriageway remains blocked.
Pictures from the scene
Delays of more than 70 minutes reported
Air ambulance lands at scene
All emergency services called to incident
'Motorway will be closed for some time'
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that the M6, J35 (Carnforth) - J34 (Lancaster), north and southbound is currently closed due to a fire.
“We anticipate that the motorway will be closed for some time whilst we assess the situation.
“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route, such as the A6.”
