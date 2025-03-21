A 75-year-old driver has died after crashing into a traffic bollard in Lytham.

Police were called to a road traffic collision on Preston Road at around 12.03pm on February 14.

Officers found that a Ford Fiesta had collided with a traffic bollard.

The driver, a 75-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Today, Lancashire Police confirmed that the man sadly died in hospital on March 12.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this distressing time,” a spokesman for the force said.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may assist the police is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0448 from February 14.