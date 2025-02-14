Dozens of temp lights & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:51 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 152 roadworks beginning between Monday, February 17 and Sunday, February 22, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between February 17 and February 22

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] New probe to be installed on 24" main. Works will encroach into the carriageway and some of the layby. Because of this, two way lights will be best with the layby used to store work vehicles. When: Feb 17-Feb 28

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] permit is to - lay approx 161m track, 18 x toby box's, 1 x FW3, 1 x coredrill When: Feb 17-Feb 21

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Overlay - Lay approx 45M of duct in FW to link existing BT boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. When: Feb 17-Feb 21

What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bays with approximately 160 metres of track in footway and carriageway for fibre overlay and to install hv cable for new services. When: Feb 17-Feb 28

What: Two-way signals Why: [Remedial works] NWGA240135 - Repair of defective reinstatement When: Feb 17-Feb 19

