Dozens of temp lights & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 152 roadworks beginning between Monday, February 17 and Sunday, February 22, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks
Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between February 17 and February 22 | Google Maps
2. Mythop Road, Weeton with Preese
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] New probe to be installed on 24" main. Works will encroach into the carriageway and some of the layby. Because of this, two way lights will be best with the layby used to store work vehicles.
When: Feb 17-Feb 28 | Google Maps
3. Park View Road, Lytham St Annes
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] permit is to - lay approx 161m track, 18 x toby box's, 1 x FW3, 1 x coredrill
When: Feb 17-Feb 21 | Google Maps
4. Whimbrel Drive, Thornton Cleveleys
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Overlay - Lay approx 45M of duct in FW to link existing BT boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
When: Feb 17-Feb 21 | Google Maps
5. Garstang Road East, Poulton-le-Fylde
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bays with approximately 160 metres of track in footway and carriageway for fibre overlay and to install hv cable for new services.
When: Feb 17-Feb 28 | Google Maps
6. High Street, Poulton-le-Fylde
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Remedial works] NWGA240135 - Repair of defective reinstatement
When: Feb 17-Feb 19 | Google Maps
