A dog exclusion zone will come into effect later this week on a beach which could see anyone flouting it slapped with a £100 fine.

While most of Fylde’s coastline is dog friendly, there’s just one small stretch of St Annes beach where dogs aren’t allowed from Good Friday (April 18) – between North Promenade Car Park and the RNLI ramp.

A dog exclusion zone will come into effect later this week on a part of St Annes beach until September. | Fylde Council

The amenity beach is located between the slipway for St Annes Lifeboat Station and the northern end of North Promenade Car Park (by the Danfo toilets) extending seaward to the mean low water mark.

There is also a seasonal dogs-on-leads restriction for the Promenade and Promenade Gardens between Fairhaven Car Park and North Promenade Car Park for the same period.

The exclusion zone on St Annes beach. | Fylde Council

The amenity beach area is relatively small, leaving dog walkers a vast amount of beach stretching towards Squires Gate northwards and Lytham Quays southwards.

Legislation is in place across the whole borough for the removal and disposal of dog fouling that requires the person in charge of a dog to pick up and dispose of dog fouling in a bin marked suitable for dog waste.

All litter bins in Fylde are multi-purpose and can be used to dispose of both litter and dog fouling. Offenders can get a fixed penalty notice of £100.

Posting on their social media feed, a spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “Meet Ivy, our beach-loving fox red Labrador.

“Ivy’s here to show that following the rules is easy – and there’s still plenty of space to run, dig and splash!

“Let’s keep our beaches safe, clean and welcoming for everyone.”

The dog exclusion zone on the amenity beach at St Annes starts this Good Friday until Tuesday, September 30 (inclusive).