A West End star who is set to appear in the highly-anticipated Wicked film is the latest cast member to be announced for Pleasure Beach Resort’s Christmas pantomime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Oswald joins the cast of Aladdin straight from his run inBurlesque: The Musicalat Manchester’s Opera House. Earlier this year he performed alongside stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, filming scenes for Wicked.

Now Ian will take on the role of the evil Abanazar in Aladdin, which is being staged at The Globe theatre at Pleasure Beach Resort this November and December. He’ll join TV personality Charlotte Dawson and Emmerdaleactress Kelsey-Beth Crossley on the stage, alongside talented local performers Sarah Ward and Ashley Luke Lloyd, both from Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Oswald | submit

Ian’s West End credits include Moulin Rouge, Disney’s Aladdin andThe Last Tango, as well as being part of the UK tours for iconic shows including Chicago, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and Boogie Nights.

On screen, he has appeared in The Pirates of the Caribbean and The Crown, before landing the unusual role of body double to King Triton, played by Javier Bardem, in Disney’s 2023 live-action remake of the The Little Mermaid. Ian will no doubt be taking some inspiration from Mr Bardem, who is known for playing villainous roles – most recently Jose Menendez in Netflix’sMonsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the most talented performers on both stage and screen, and I’ve had a fantastic time in Burlesque. I’ll be going straight into rehearsals for Aladdin because there’s no rest for the wicked…quite literally, as I’m playing an evil sorcerer!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve performed in Disney’s Aladdin in the West End but this version is like nothing audiences have ever seen before. I’m thrilled to be helping bring it to life.”

BPBR

Amanda Thompson, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort and executive producer of Aladdin, said: “Ian’s incredible talent and energy bring yet another unique layer to our show, and audiences are going to love every moment he’s on stage. This year’s pantomime promises to be our most spectacular and enchanting yet, full of laughter, glamour, and all the magic that makes pantomime at Pleasure Beach so very special.”

Aladdin is being produced by Stageworks Worldwide Productions and directed by West End performer Alexa Robinson. The show opens on November 23 and runs on selected dates until December 24, with a special finale performance on Christmas Eve. Tickets start from £10 per person and can be booked at:www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/aladdin/

Special packages are also available for schools and groups, and can be booked by contacting Pleasure Beach Resort’s Groups department via email at[email protected]

Special shows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance on December 1 features a sign language interpreter for those people who use sign language. The December 6 performance is a ‘relaxed performance’ featuring adjustments to sound, lighting, and audience expectations, adapted to be accessible to a wide range of audiences.