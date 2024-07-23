Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A devastated mum has paid tribute to her daughter after she tragically died in a house fire with her partner.

Danielle Bamber, 24, and Josh Pearson, 28, lost their lives after the blaze ripped through their terraced home on Peter Street at around 2.35am on Wednesday, July 16.

The couple’s two young children were rushed to hospital after a hero neighbour smashed windows at the property to pull them to safety.

But Danielle was pronounced dead at the scene while Josh died later, in hospital.

Their eldest son Oscar, six, is out of hospital, but 18-month-old Lorenzo is still in a critical condition in hospital. Danielle’s mum, Melissa Bamber, who is looking after Oscar, said she and Danielle were almost as close as sisters because she was only a teenager when she was born.

Melissa, 40, of South Shore, is struggling to cope with the shocking loss of her eldest child

She said: “When I heard what had happened and that Danielle was gone, I couldn’t stop screaming.

“It’s so hard to believe she is gone but I know she is.

“I saw her and Josh, and the little ones, every day and we were so close, we were best friends.

“I was only a teenager when she was born and so I was a young mum when she was growing up.

“Danielle and Josh had been together since they were young themselves and he was like a member of the family.

“She was a lovely girl, our Danielle, her children meant everything to her and she was a great mum to those kids.”

Melissa, who has six other children aged between 20 and 10, says that Oscar has left hospital to live with her.

She said: “He’s fine, there’s hardly a mark on him but it’s been really tough for him.

“Lorenzo is in a critical condition, I’m not going to lie, and we’re all besides ourselves, hoping he will pull through OK.”

The incident has left all the various relatives heartbroken and caused shockwaves through Blackpool.

Chief Supt Mike Gladwin, from Lancashire Police, said the force was keeping an “open mind” about the blaze and nobody had been arrested.

He said: “My thoughts today are with those impacted by this tragic event.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking incident which has resulted in two people losing their lives, and two young children losing their parents. One of those young people remains very poorly in hospital.

““Our work to try and understand exactly what has happened to cause this devastating fire is ongoing and when we are in a position to give further updates we will do so, but as I’m sure people will appreciate this may take some time.

“I know news of this incident will have deeply affected people in the local area and further afield and I would like to thank the community for their support and understanding.”