A street in Blackpool is temporarily closed to allow a demolition team to bulldoze a former police station.

Bonny Street is closed to traffic to safely enable demolition works at the Blackpool Central site.

Works include demolishing the former Bonny Street Police Station which has been empty since 2018 and magistrates courts paving the way for potential new developers to take over the Blackpool Central site.

Bonny Street is closed to traffic to safely enable demolition works at the Blackpool Central site. | National World

Access is being maintained for pedestrians.

Delivery vehicles needing to access the businesses will also be permitted, however there is no through route.

Diversion routes will be clearly signed.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “Thank you for your patience while we make Blackpool better.”

Clearance will also include the Chapel Street car park and the former joke shop on Central Drive, and is expected to take up to six months to complete.