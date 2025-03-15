Blackpool’s landscape is changing forever as the demolition of the former police station and magistrates court continues.

Regeneration chiefs hope the cleared site will help attract a new developer following the collapse of previous investors Nikal last October.

DSM Demolition was appointed in December to carry out the work. The clearance also included Chapel Street car park and the former joke shop on Central Drive.

Bonny Street police station has been empty since 2018, following the construction of a new headquarters on Clifton Road in Marton.

In recent times, the empty building had become a target for vandals and urban explorers.

Planning permission is in place for a £40m new courthouse on a site on Devonshire Road, but the start of construction was delayed when contractor ISG went into administration last September.

It is expected that a new contractor will be appointed shortly by the Ministry of Justice, with work hopefully beginning later this year.

However, the original timescale to complete the project by 2026 will be delayed.

Blackpool is currently without a magistrates court, as the previous courthouse has been closed since November 2023 due to the discovery of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete), with cases now being heard at alternative courts in Lancashire.

Nick Gerrard, growth and prosperity programme director for Blackpool Council, said clearing the site would assist efforts to find a new developer.

In a report presented to the council's Tourism, Economy, and Communities Scrutiny Committee, he said: "Whilst the news regarding Nikal is disappointing, there has been significant progress made in aspects of site assembly over recent years."

He added this means the site will be "much more attractive and ready for investment than at any other point over the past few decades."

He said: "The council will continue to be wholly committed to the delivery of the Blackpool Central project and will now be seeking an alternative investor to take the scheme forward.

"A renewed international marketing campaign for the site will commence later this year, and the council will be appointing specialist consultants to support this process."