A £20m scheme to build 133 new council houses at Blackpool's Grange Park estate has now been completed.

Work began in May 2022 on two sites at Dinmore Avenue and Chepstow Road to build 96 houses, seven bungalows and 30 sheltered apartments along with open spaces, a children’s playground and improved pedestrian and cycle access.

Some of the new homes at Grange Park | Blackpool Council

The new homes have been funded partially by a grant from Homes England and are managed by Blackpool Coastal Housing who look after around 5,000 properties on Blackpool Council’s behalf.

Funding from the European Regional Development Fund has gone towards the installation of air source heat pumps in 30 homes which will help keep heating bills down, while all the houses are fitted with solar panels boosting the scheme's green credentials.

The first residents moved into their new homes in June last year, with contractor RP Tyson Construction handing the final homes over this August.

New homes at Grange Park | Blackpool Council

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “In less than three years since planning permission was granted this area has been transformed to create new homes, improved foot and cycle paths and a new playground.

"To walk round Grange Park it looks like the properties have always been there, they fit in so well and enhance the overall appearance of the estate. I hope that all the new residents are happy in their new homes and have enjoyed becoming part of the Grange Park community."

New homes range from one to six bedrooms in size, and mean the council has built more than 400 social homes in Blackpool since 2018.

An aerial view of the development | Blackpool Council

The construction phase saw 13 apprentices taken on by Tyson's while the company also held skills events for local schoolchildren. It has also supported the community with donations totalling £15,800 to groups including Hope Community Church, The Boathouse Youth Centre and the 4th Blackpool Scout Group.

Jeremy Whittle, managing director of Tyson Construction, said: "Blackpool is our home, and we are committed to delivering great homes for local people.

"At the same time, we aim to have a positive impact on our local community by employing locally based subcontractors, apprentices, providing valuable jobs and supporting local community groups."

Project management of the scheme was delivered on behalf of the council by Blackpool Housing Company while architects Cassidy and Ashton were lead designers.

To apply for any social housing properties in Blackpool visit www.myhomechoicefyldecoast.co.uk