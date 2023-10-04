News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
M6 traffic held after crash shuts motorway
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar

First residents move into new council homes built on Grange Park in Blackpool as part of a £20m investment

A total of 17 houses, including five bungalows, are now occupied on the estate where 131 new properties are being built in total.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first residents have moved into new council homes being built at Grange Park in Blackpool as part of a £20m investment.

A total of 17 houses, including five bungalows, are now occupied on the estate where 131 new properties are being built in total.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work began in May last year on two sites at Dinmore Avenue and Chepstow Road, where solar panels are being fitted to all homes, and 30 properties will have air source heat pumps.

Most Popular

Leanne Griffin is among the new residents having previously been homeless with her children, and has received help from the Royal British Legion to fit out their four bedroom semi-detached house.

The first residents have moved into new council homes being built at Grange Park in Blackpool as part of a £20m investment.The first residents have moved into new council homes being built at Grange Park in Blackpool as part of a £20m investment.
The first residents have moved into new council homes being built at Grange Park in Blackpool as part of a £20m investment.

She said she was delighted to move from “a dilapidated privately rented house to a pristine council new build, all thanks to Blackpool Council following a challenging year-and-a-half of homelessness alongside our children.”

Leanne added: “Now, in our new residence, I am deeply grateful to Blackpool Council for providing us with this fresh start. Additionally, the Royal British Legion has generously kitted out our house with new essentials.

Hide Ad

“What’s even more remarkable is that our new home is one of the new green houses, equipped with a heat pump and solar panels.

Hide Ad

“The electricity bills are surprisingly lower than I thought they would be, adding to our relief and gratitude.”

The development is being built by Blackpool-based contractor Tyson’s and is due to be completed next year.

Leanne Griffin and familyLeanne Griffin and family
Leanne Griffin and family

It will include 96 houses, five bungalows and 30 sheltered apartments along with enhanced open spaces and improved pedestrian and cycle access.

Hide Ad

The new homes are being funded partially by a grant from Homes England and are managed by Blackpool Coastal Housing who already manage around 5,000 properties on Blackpool Council’s behalf.

“The Grange Park homes will help meet local housing needs ranging from one bedroom apartments to six bedroom houses designed for larger families which are also more energy efficient.

Hide Ad

“Once this project is fully complete more than 400 new homes will have been built since 2018.”

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member with responsibilities for housing, said: “It is wonderful to see the first residents move into their new homes. This is a scheme that the council and Blackpool can be proud of.

Related topics:ResidentsBlackpoolBlackpool CouncilPropertiesCouncilHousing