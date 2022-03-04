Hospital bought tens of thousands of pounds of gas from Russian firm

Provided by data firm Tussell, the figures show the total public sector spend in the UK with the Gazprom between 2016 and 2021 was £107 million – and nearly a quarter (£77 million) was from NHS trusts.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust accounted for £635,864 of the spend through a contract with the firm in 2016.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the NHS must stop using energy supplied by the Russian-owned firm Gazprom, a senior government source told the PA news agency.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital used gas from Russian energy giant

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has been condemned by leaders around the world.

The source told PA: “Sajid has spoken with NHS England and been clear that trusts need to stop using Gazprom as an energy supplier as soon as possible.

“He has also requested a wider review of any Russian role in supply chains across the health service.”

It comes after Lord Simon Stevens, the former head of NHS England, told the House of Lords recently that “decarbonising the health sector will take pound notes out of the hands of dictatorial regimes that are engaged in acts of aggression”.

Meanwhile, a number of councils have said they want to end contracts with Gazprom and are considering alternative options