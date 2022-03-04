C Cabs, based on Caunce Street in the town, acted in response to the humanitarian crisis after one of its Polish drivers volunteered to take the consignment out to the border between Poland and Ukraine.

A vehicle has been packed with essential items such as warm clothes, blankets, baby’s nappies, women’s hygiene products and food to assist those forced to flee their homes.

George Robinson, a director at C Cabs, said he had been overwhelmed by the generosity of those who had donated.

George Robinson from C Cabs with some of the items donated to help refugees due to the crisis in Ukraine

He said : “The response has been amazing and we have had donations from individuals and from organisations including Aldi, Lidl, the Armfield Club, Gold Medal Travel and Fox’s Biscuits.

"One of our Polish drivers is driving to the border to deliver it. We just wanted to to do something in response to the plight of the people from Ukraine.

"Something like this shouldn’t be happening in this day and age.

"I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has donated and I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Blackpool.”

Hundreds of thousands of refugees have fled to Poland with many of them being mothers with children who need warm clothes and other essential items.