Blackpool Zoo to donate £1 from every ticket to Ukrainian refugees

#The award-winning attraction is expecting to raise thousands of pounds over the three-week period from Friday 1st April until Thursday 21st April to donate to The United Nation Refugee Agency.

Blackpool Zoo’s UK sister attractions, the Lakes Aquarium and Nickelodeon Adventure Lakeside as well as Oceanarium The Bournemouth Aquarium, will also be donating.

The Blackpool Zoo team show their support for Ukraine

Darren Webster, Zoo Director, said: “The humanitarian situation in Ukraine has shocked the world and the fleeing refugees need as much support as possible.

“The work being carried out by The United Nation Refugee Agency is invaluable, so we hope our donations, along with those being made by so many individuals and institutions around the world, will help.

“We are maximising the amount of money we can raise by donating part of the proceeds during one of our busiest periods of the year.

“We hope our donations go some way to making life easier for those in desperate need right now.”

At the weekend, Blackpool welcomed Ukrainian refugee 26-year-old Vlad, who was given accommodation by Max Frost and his partner and dog at their home in Poulton.