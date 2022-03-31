How do I find out if my vodka is Russian?

Online searches for the term ‘vodka brands’ have soared by a colossal 490.83% in the month since the invasion began, suggesting consumers are checking what brands are Russian before buying.

Searches for ‘Russian Standard vodka,’ a Russian-owned brand that is now on the UK boycott list, rose by 412.85% as consumers checked out the origins of the once popular spirit.

Customers are checking vodka brands to see if they have Russian connections, including Smirnoff, which is not Russian

Meanwhile, searches for ‘Stolichnaya vodka’ and its new moniker ‘Stoli’, a useful rebrand to water-down any perceived ties with Russia, jumped by 117.48% and 90.45% respectively.

Searches for ‘Smirnoff vodka’, owned by Britain's Diageo despite its name, have risen by 177.74%, suggesting once again that drinkers are double-checking its origins before they buy.

At the same time, searches for Sweden’s ‘Absolut vodka’ are up 16.25%, while ‘Polish Vodka’ searches have risen by 86.41% since the invasion of Ukraine.

The analysis was carried out by online search expert MediaVision.

Louis Venter, CEO at MediaVision, said: “Although the import of Russian vodka brands has now been sanctioned by the UK, drinkers were doing their research from the moment Russian troops set foot on Ukrainian soil.