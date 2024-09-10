A bid to build indoor padel tennis courts in Blackpool has got the go-ahead from town hall planners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme is set to see four courts, changing rooms and a spectator area built at South Shore Tennis Club on Midgeland Road. It will mean the loss of existing croquet pitches, but there is enough land at the site for these to be moved.

South Shore Tennis Club (picture from Google) | Google

A planning application, submitted in January this year, had received 65 letters of support with planners approving the proposal using their delegated powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padel tennis is a mix between tennis and squash played on a court one-third the size of a tennis court and enclosed to a height of four metres by walls usually made from glass.

A report setting out the decision said local planning policies supported "development that encourages healthy and active lifestyles and increases community access and participation, with reduced need to travel".

"It is informative on the latter point that a number of representations make reference to the growing popularity of the sport of padel and whilst noting the presence of facilities at Lowther Gardens in Lytham, a relatively short 4.8 miles from the application site, the supportive comments also make reference to those facilities being outdoor and often booked," it added.

"The provision of an indoor facility would be usable all year around. It is also of note that Sport England has raised no objection and has advised that the Lawn Tennis Association support the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As such, the loss of the existing croquet courts does not represent a reason for resisting the application in principle and it is noted the site would retain a significant amount of open space where croquet courts could be recreated."

While the loss of open green space "would be regrettable", the council said the new building would be at the rear of the existing indoor tennis court and so would not harm the character of the Marton Moss Conservation Area.

It was suggested trees should be used to increase screening along the hedge to the west of the site. Planners also said there was no reason the scheme would result in increased noise.

Proposals also include widening two existing accesses to the existing car parks and improving the surface of one of the car parks including providing formally marked-out parking bays.