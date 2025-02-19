Decision made on fare change to 'lifeline' Blackpool rideability bus service - here's what you need to know

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:25 GMT
Fares are to be frozen for passengers using a bus service which is considered a lifeline for elderly and disabled residents.

Blackpool Council has decided to keep fares for the Rideability service at £2.40 per trip for the coming financial year starting in April.

This is despite the service running at a deficit and costing the council around £245,000 per year to run. But it is proposed to launch a new app to encourage more people to use the service, which currently has about 1,220 registered users.

A council report says: "It is recommended that the proposed fees and charges are not to be increased.

"The service will continue serving the most vulnerable residents of Blackpool who are unable to access public transport, with the door to door service that is vital to some residents attending doctors’ appointments and undertaking everyday tasks such as shopping."

Rideability operates six days a week, Monday to Saturday, providing wheelchair accessible transport to anyone who is unable to use a conventional bus either because of a disability or health issue, or because they are elderly or frail.

Its revenue comes from fares and the concessionary travel scheme administered by Lancashire County Council, but ultimately recharged back to Blackpool Council and paid from the Concessionary Travel budget.

The report warns: "The service does currently operate at a deficit, which is becoming more and more difficult to sustain in these financially challenging times. "

The last fares increase was in April 2023 when fares went up by an average of just over two per cent, with the move adding an extra 10p onto single journey tickets taking them from £2.30 to £2.40.

The council has operated the service since taking it over in 2015. It says it is committed to continue to subsidise Rideability due to its role in tackling inequality.

Rideability offers regular shopping trips to supermarkets including Morrisons, Booths, Tesco and Asda as well as weekly pub lunch trips, shopping trips further afield such as Skipton Market and, Barton Grange and trips through the Illuminations.

It is free to become a member of Rideability, and people can register by calling 01253 476668 with their contact details and NoWcard details.

