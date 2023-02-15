Blackpool Council’s Rideability bus provides door-to-door transport for some of the most vulnerable residents of the town so they can attend doctor’s appointments and undertake every day errands such as shopping.

Fares are to be increased from April by an average of just over two per cent, with the move adding an extra 10p onto single journey tickets taking them from £2.30 to £2.40.

The council, which has operated the service since taking it over in 2015, will continue to subsidise it to the tune of £245,000.

The Rideability service needs to meet rising fuel costs

A council report says: “The service operates at a cost to the authority of £245,000 and the service is projected to come in on budget for 2022/23.

“However this is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain in these financially challenging times, particularly with the significant increase in fuel charges experienced over the previous 12 months, with the cost of diesel increasing on average by 25 per cent (November 2022).

“The service has considered this significant increase in fuel alongside the cost of living crisis and the impact of increasing fees and charge in line with inflation, which is likely to impact on the most vulnerable people in Blackpool given the nature of the service.

“Therefore it is proposed to increase fees and charges by an average of 2.2 per cent.”

It is also proposed that the concessionary discretionary travel enhancement for disabled travel pass holders travelling before 9.30am is held at the 2022/23 price of £1, as these people will already see an increase in charge through the proposed single trip increase.

Rideability operates Monday to Saturday providing transport to anyone who is unable to use a conventional bus.

The council stepped in to save the service from collapse in 2015 after its former manager Kate Bethel admitted in court to siphoning £47,000 from the scheme which had previously operated as a charity.

Since then more robust financial controls have been introduced by the council.