An animal sancuary in Blackpool is asking for the public’s help in raising £10k in less than two weeks.

The founder and volunteers of Hugo's Small Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, located at Ridge way Farm, Peel Road, desperately need to raise £10,000 before Monday, February 3, so they can place a bid on a piece of land to have a forever home.

Hugo's Small Animal Rescue and Sanctuary on Peel Road in Blackpool needs to raise £10k by February for a permanent plot of land. | UGC

Bailey Lister, 21, who founded the charity organisation when he was only 15, said: “We have found ourselves in quite a predicament and desperately need to raise £10,000 before the third of February so we can place a bid on a piece of land to have a forever home for our sanctuary.

“This would mean we would never have to move again and it would provide a permanent place to carry out our vital work.”

Bailey, who is a dog groomer by trade, runs the site in his spare time due to his love of animals and wanting to help them.

Some of the many animals that reside at the sanctuary. | UGC

He added: “We do this job because we love the animals. We have 12 volunteers who give their time to help them.

“Some of these animals have 20 plus lifespans so it is vital we purchase our on piece of land for them.

“There is no other place like Hugo’s on the Fylde Coast.

“The name is deceiving as we are home to larger animals as well such as donkeys and ponies.

“I would hate to have to close the sanctuary after six years as it would take a piece of me with it.

“A lot of these animals have been mistreated or neglected and they deserve to feel secure in a forever home.

“Every contribution counts, and even just £1 can make a significant difference in our efforts to reach our target.

“We cannot do this without you. Your generosity will help us create a sanctuary where individuals can thrive and feel secure.”

If you would like to make a donation to the sanctuary click HERE.