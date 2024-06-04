Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dead dog has been found washed up on St Annes beach.

A member of the public came across the heartbreaking find yesterday and then alerted animal welfare charity organisation Homeward Bound.

The dog had been in the water for some time and, as a result, the breed of dog is undetermined at present.

However it has been described as ‘the size of a small spaniel/border terrier’.

A spokesperson for Homeward Bound said: "We were made aware of a sadly deceased dog washed up on the beach in St Annes.

“The dog has been in the water some time and is quite decomposed so we were unable to identify the breed etc.”

Fylde Council arrived to collect the dog and confirmed that no chip was found, but that’s not to say there never was one.

Sign up for our free newsletters now They added: “Thank you to the person for contacting us and making us aware of the exact location using ‘What Three Words’ as this enabled the dog to be quickly found before the tide rose.