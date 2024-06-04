Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Zoo’s much-loved baby Orangutan is going to need surgery, the zoo says.

The zoo put has released a message on its social media site to update visitors about the Jarang’s condition after concerns that he was not developing as quickly as expected.

Jarang was born on June 14 last year to mum Jingga, and he will be one year old in just 10 days time.

But there have been concerns about his health and the zoo has now released an update on his condition.

The adorable infant, the first orangutan to be born in Blackpool for more than two decades and part of the zoo’s aclaimed conservation efforts to protect endangered species, is going to need surgery for a bilateral scrotal hernia, it has emerged.

Blackpool Zoo's baby orangutan Janga, seen with his mum Jingga, is going to need an operation.

The zoo said: “We want to bring you an update about our young male orangutan, Jarang, who will be one on June 14.

“When he was born to first-time mum Jingga, he initially showed positive progress, however, he has since given us cause for concern as he has been developing more slowly than expected.

Blackpool Zoo's baby orangutan Jarang, now almost one year old, with his mum Jingga

“We have been closely monitoring him and have been consulting with experts from across the UK and beyond, including veterinary staff and specialist paediatricians.

“Extensive investigations have been conducted to determine the cause of this delayed development, all of which have been inconclusive at this stage.

“What we do know is Jarang was born with a bilateral scrotal hernia, which requires surgery and this could be hampering his mobility.

“Until now, this surgery for his hernia has not been considered viable due to his size and we have been waiting for him to gain enough weight for us to be able to proceed.

“The operation has now been confirmed and will take place soon.

“As with any medical procedure, this comes with inherent risks, but all the experts we have consulted have advised that the surgery is necessary to give Jarang the best possible chances of becoming more mobile.

“We had noted that Jingga demonstrates some unusual maternal behaviours at times, especially in the way she holds and carries Jarang.

“After discussions with primate experts, we now believe that Jingga is adapting her mothering to compensate for Jarang’s delayed development and lack of mobility.

“We are committed to continuing to work with the industry’s most respected primate specialists to achieve the best outcome and we will update you as soon as we can.