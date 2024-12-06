Daughter's thanks as appeal helps pay for funeral for her homeless dad who died in tent on Fleetwood beach
Anthony Ian Smith, 56, was living in a tent close to the Marine Hall when he died last week.
Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his unexpected death.
Earlier this week his daughter, Alex Smith, who lives in Scotland, told how she had lost touch with her father and didn’t know he was homeless.
Ian, as he was known, had been sleeping rough ever since having to leave his flat in Fleetwood around four months ago.
The young mum. aged 21, was heartbroken at the thought that her dad may not be able to get a decent funeral.
She had collected some money but it wasn't enough - so she started a GoFundMe page to help.
The page has so far raised £450 - almost a quarter of the £2,000 target - and Alex says a funeral date has now been arranged.
The service is due to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday December 12 at 10.30am.
Alex said: “ We now have arrangements for the funeral at Carleton Crematorium.
“I’d just like to say thank you so much to all those who helped.”
The story about Alex’s appeal drew some kind-hearted oments on social media.
Jade Victoria Carter said: “This is so sad... Sending all my love to all his children at this sad time...Sometimes people are too embarrassed to ask for help.”
Police said the coroner had been informed of Ian’s death.
To funsraisingpage is at: https://gofund.me/9519bcb7