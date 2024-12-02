The daughter of a homeless man who tragically died while living in a tent on Fleetwood beach has launched an appeal to help give him a decent funeral.

Last week Lancashire Police confirmed they attended an incident in which a man believed to be homeless was found dead close to the Marine Hall.

They confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances but no other details have been given about the circumstances of his death.

Anthony Ian Smith died in Fleewood at the age of 56 | Submit

Now the man’s daughter, Alex Smith, has confirmed he was her dad, Anthony Ian Smith, 56, who was known locally as Ian and was originally from Doncaster.

Alex, 21, who lives in North Ayrshire, Scotland, said her father had lost his flat in Fleetwood because he had struggled with some drink dependency issues.

She believed he had been homeless for around four months.

Sadly, he had mostly lost touch with his family and she fears there may not be enough money to give him a decent send-off.

She has set up a GoFundMe appeal to try and ensure he has a good send-off.

Anthony Ian Smith loved animals | Submit

The young mum, who has a little girl called Maddison who will be two years old next week, says she first lost touch with her dad as a youngster when her parents split-up.

But she later lived with him for two years from the age of 10 and had tried to keep in touch with him over the years, although this had proved difficult.

Ian had four children with Alex’s mum, who moved back to her native Scotland - two sons and two daughters aged between 25 and 17

Alex said: “My dad had his struggles and after he died I was contacted by a woman in Fleetwood who knew him.

“She told me my dad was a good man who had lots of problems and I agree with that.

“He loved his rock and roll music and Elvis Presley, he was an old soul in some ways.

“My dad loved animals and I was told he had a pet mouse this year.

“I wanted him to know he had a little granddaughter.

“It was pretty devastating to hear that he had died while he had no proper roof above his head.

“I am desperately trying to make sure he can get a decent funeral and that’s why I set up the fundraising page.

“Even a small amount would be a help.”

Residents in Fleetwood expressed their sadness about Ian’s passing in numerous messages on Facebook.

To help with the appeal, visit: https://gofund.me/9519bcb7