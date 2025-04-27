Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dad of a 14-year-old boy has been charged with his death following a fatal collision on the M6 on Easter Sunday.

Emergency services were called just after 12:15pm on Sunday, April 20, after a Peugeot van left the carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 Southbound near to University Hill and crashed into a tree.

His mum Kim paid a heartbreaking tribute to him calling him the most 'beautiful of souls'. | Lancs Police

No other vehicles were involved.

The passenger, 14 year old Ryan Liam Morgan from Morecambe, suffered serious injuries and was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver can now be named as 31-year-old Daniel Burba, the father of the passenger.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, and has since been discharged.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Ryan’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Daniel Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving whilst unlicensed and uninsured.”

He has been remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court at 10am tomorrow (Monday 28th April).

Police are continuing to appeal for information and footage.

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting log 503 of April 20th.

You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].